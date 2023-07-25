SentinelOne (S) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $14.75, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 2.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.49 million, up 38.02% from the year-ago period.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $596.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.14% and +41.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

