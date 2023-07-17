SentinelOne (S) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $14.65, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 10.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

SentinelOne will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.49 million, up 38.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $596.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.14% and +41.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.