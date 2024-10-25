SentinelOne (S) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, SentinelOne (S) reached $26.26, with a +1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

The the stock of cybersecurity provider has risen by 8.39% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 133.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $209.56 million, up 27.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $815.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +110.71% and +31.23%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SentinelOne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 816.2. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.15 of its industry.

It's also important to note that S currently trades at a PEG ratio of 16.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

