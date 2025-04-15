SentinelOne (S) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $17.37, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 8.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $228.02 million, indicating a 22.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +260% and +22.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% higher. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SentinelOne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.86, which means SentinelOne is trading at a premium to the group.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.