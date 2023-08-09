SentinelOne (S) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed at $15.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.49 million, up 38.02% from the year-ago period.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $596.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.14% and +41.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

