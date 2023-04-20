SentinelOne (S) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed at $17.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 22.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.93 million, up 73.69% from the year-ago period.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $638.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.29% and +51.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.24% higher. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

