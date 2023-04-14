SentinelOne (S) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed at $17.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 15.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

SentinelOne will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.93 million, up 73.69% from the year-ago period.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $638.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.14% and +51.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.19% higher. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

