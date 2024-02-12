SentinelOne (S) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $29.70, marking no change from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen an increase of 17.25% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 69.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $169.51 million, indicating a 34.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 430.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.54.

Meanwhile, S's PEG ratio is currently 10.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

