SentinelOne (S) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SentinelOne (S) ending at $15.32, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 9.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $156.15 million, reflecting a 35.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $605.14 million, representing changes of +44.29% and +43.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.95% increase. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com

