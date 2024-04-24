SentinelOne (S) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $21.57, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider have depreciated by 4.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SentinelOne in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $180.93 million, showing a 35.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $815.71 million, indicating changes of +107.14% and +31.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1412. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.69.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.