SentinelOne (S) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, SentinelOne (S) reached $20.71, with a +1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

The the stock of cybersecurity provider has risen by 0.34% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $197 million, indicating a 31.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $811.41 million, representing changes of +110.71% and +30.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 785.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.26 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that S currently boasts a PEG ratio of 14.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.29.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.