SentinelOne (S) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $14.29, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 3.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $141.49 million, up 38.02% from the prior-year quarter.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $596.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.14% and +41.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% lower. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

