SentinelOne (S) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $15.52, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 6.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SentinelOne as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 23.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.93 million, up 73.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $638.8 million, which would represent changes of +34.29% and +51.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.24% higher. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

