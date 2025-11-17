SentinelOne (S) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $16.16, marking a -3.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider have appreciated by 0.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 4, 2025. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $255.99 million, reflecting a 21.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1 billion, representing changes of +280% and +21.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 67.98, so one might conclude that SentinelOne is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that S currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

