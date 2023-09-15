SentinelOne (S) Boosts Portfolio With Latest Forensics Solution

SentinelOne S recently launched Singularity RemoteOps Forensics, a new digital forensics solution, which helps companies to get ready for any cybersecurity incident. The new solution will help security teams identify relevant insights and extract actionable intelligence.



Singularity RemoteOps Forensics is integrated with the SentinelOne Singularity platform and is offered as an add-on to SentinelOne’s Endpoint and Cloud Workload Security solutions.



The latest solution expands the company’s cybersecurity offerings. It recently announced the availability of the Singularity Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, which is expected to attract more customers.



In second-quarter fiscal 2024, SentinelOne added more than 700 new customers and the total customer base now exceeds 11,000. Customers with more than $100K in average recurring revenues increased 37% year over year. Moreover, the net retention rate was more than 115%, driven by continued license and module adoption.



Singularity Cloud remained SentinelOne’s fastest-growing solution in the fiscal second quarter, followed by strong contributions from Singularity Data Lake, Vigilance MDR and Ranger.

SentinelOne Rides on Strong Portfolio & Partner Base

The company is banking on a strong portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and data capabilities powered by artificial intelligence. Its Singularity platform is renowned for providing protection spanning user endpoints, cloud workloads and identity infrastructure. The growing adoption of its Singularity Marketplace has been noteworthy in recent times.



Moreover, SentinelOne is riding on an expanding partner base that includes the likes of ServiceNow and Amazon cloud arm, Amazon Web Services, which leverages the Singularity XDR platform to provide end-to-end threat detection and automated response.



Revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2024 jumped 46% year over year to $149.4 million, thanks to a growing customer base. SentinelOne now expects third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $156 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $156.2 million, suggesting 35.42% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, SentinelOne has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have returned 18% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 39.2%.



Asure Software ASUR, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Freshworks FRSH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



Palo Alto Network and Freshworks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while Asure sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The shares of Asure, Palo Alto and Freshworks have returned 21.3%, 76.2% and 39.8%, respectively, year to date.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Asure, Palo Alto and Freshworks are pegged at 27%, 30% and 27.81%, respectively.

