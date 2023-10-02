SentinelOne (S) Benefits from Robust Portfolio, Partner Base Strength

SentinelOne S has been benefiting from portfolio strength and an expanding partner base. The company’s innovative portfolio has won accolades with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, placing it among the highest-rated vendors.



SentinelOne is banking on a solid portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and data capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Its Singularity platform is renowned for protecting user endpoints, cloud workloads and identity infrastructure. The growing adoption of its Singularity Marketplace has been noteworthy in recent times.



In second-quarter fiscal 2024, SentinelOne added more than 700 new customers. The total customer base now exceeds 11,000.



Revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2024 increased 46% year over year to $149.4 million due to an expanding customer base.



SentinelOne is riding on an expanding partner base that includes the likes of Chubb CB, ServiceNow NOW, Mandiant and Amazon AMZN cloud arm, Amazon Web Services, which leverages the Singularity XDR platform to provide end-to-end threat detection and automated response.



SentinelOne and Chubb recently announced a partnership to enhance cyber risk management for U.S. businesses.



This partnership extends SentinelOne's cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience through Chubb's extensive network.



The firm launched a virtual data center in Mumbai to serve its Indian customers hosted by Amazon. The company’s Singularity platform is India's first open XDR solution that delivers complete data localization and sovereignty.



The company expanded its collaboration with AWS. Together, they aim to provide cloud workload protection, data localization and sovereignty, and integration with AWS Security Hub and other AWS services.



Moreover, SentinelOne’s partnership with ServiceNow aims to unify security and IT teams for more effective cyberattack responses. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.



SentinelOne expects third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $156 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 35%.

