SentinelOne (S) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with SentinelOne (S) standing at $27.56, reflecting a +0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider witnessed a gain of 16.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 69.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $169.51 million, up 34.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SentinelOne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, SentinelOne is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 399.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.68.

It is also worth noting that S currently has a PEG ratio of 9.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

