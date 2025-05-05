SentinelOne (S) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, SentinelOne (S) closed at $18.91, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 11.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.03 million, up 22.36% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, representing changes of +280% and +22.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. As of now, SentinelOne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 101.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.83.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

