SentinelOne (S) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

SentinelOne (S) closed the most recent trading day at $27.93, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 6.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 4, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 133.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $209.56 million, indicating a 27.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $815.13 million, indicating changes of +110.71% and +31.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SentinelOne is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 876.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.35.

One should further note that S currently holds a PEG ratio of 18.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

