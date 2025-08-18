SentinelOne (S) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

SentinelOne (S) closed at $17.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 6.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $242.02 million, indicating a 21.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.2 per share and a revenue of $996.62 million, signifying shifts of +300% and +21.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, SentinelOne is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 84.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 62.84 of its industry.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.