SentinelOne (S) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

SentinelOne (S) ended the recent trading session at $16.36, demonstrating a +1.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 19.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $228.02 million, indicating a 22.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, indicating changes of +260% and +22.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SentinelOne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SentinelOne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 87.59. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 56.29 of its industry.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

