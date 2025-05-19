SentinelOne Rises 25% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

SentinelOne’s S shares have surged 25% in a month, outperforming the Zacks Security industry’s return of 19.4% and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 22.8%. The recent outperformance can be attributed to the company’s strong AI-powered portfolio, rich partner base and expanding clientele despite stiff competition.



In the cybersecurity space, SentinelOne is facing stiff competition from the likes of Okta OKTA, Broadcom AVGO and Microsoft MSFT. While Okta’s main focus is on identity management, Broadcom’s Symantec is a traditional legacy antivirus suite. Microsoft’s Defender suite is broadly integrated with its own operating system, lacking openness with third-party platforms.



Meanwhile, SentinelOne’s Singularity platform is a complete AI-native and provides security at multiple levels, including endpoint, cloud, identity and data through a single interface. The Purple AI provides investigation, real-time threat detection and automated response through its generative AI-powered security analysis, substantially reducing the response time of enterprises. SentinelOne’s modular and multi-cloud compatible architecture gives it a first mover advantage compared to its peers as it offers a more modern and AI-driven solution to enterprises, leading the way into the future.



However, SentinelOne stock has underperformed its competitors over the past month. Okta, Broadcom and Microsoft shares have appreciated 37.7%, 37.5% and 26.5%, respectively, over the same time.

SentinelOne Benefits From Product Innovation and Rich Partner Base

SentinelOne is expanding its reach in the market with an impressive partner base, which includes some of the top names in the industry, like Alphabet, Lenovo and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others.



S has integrated its services with platform solution providers like Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Okta and Microsoft to provide seamless security workflows to its end users. The Purple AI platform helps secure Gen AI applications on the Amazon bedrock, whereas the Singularity Cloud workload helps secure AWS containerized workloads.



In fourth-quarter 2025, 12+ new large Managed Security Service Providers adopted SentinelOne’s AI SIEM, CNAPP and Purple AI modules, enhancing recurring revenues. By the end of the previous quarter, the company had more than 14000 direct customers and saw a 25% increase in customers with ARR exceeding $100,000. The total number of such customers stood at 1411 by the end of January 2025.



In April 2025, SentinelOne partnered with Nord Security to provide SMBs with an integrated endpoint and network security solution, increasing the revenue potential for both companies.



In May 2025, SetinelOne received FedRAMP High Authorization for its Purple AI, Singularity Cloud Security CNAPP and Singularity Hyperautomation solutions. This authorisation provides the company with the opportunity to sell its services to federal agencies, public sector and critical infrastructure organisations, driving top-line growth.

SentinelOne Offers Strong Q1 and FY2026 Guidance

SentinelOne has provided positive guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to be around $228 million, indicating 22% growth year over year. For fiscal 2026, it expects revenues to be between $1.007 billion and $1.012 billion, implying 23% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $228.03 million, indicating 22.36% year-over-year growth and the same for the entire fiscal 2026 is pegged at $1.01 billion.

Zacks Rank

SentinelOne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

