Markets
S

SentinelOne Reverses Trend To Add 7% On Better Outlook Than Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne, Inc. (S) are rising more than 7% in the morning trade on Wednesday after the company's first-quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook comes in above analysts view.

The stock was trading down more than 7% yesterday after the bell.

For the first quarter, SentinelOne expects revenue to be in the range of $74 million-75 million. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter.

For the full year revenue is expected between $366 million and $370 million. The consensus estimate stands at $346.17 million.

The company reported net loss of $71.71 million or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of $37.84 million or $1 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $0.17 per share, that beat the consensus estimate of $0.18 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 120% year-over-year to $65.64 million.

Separately, the company announced its decision to acquire Attivo Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at $616.5 million.

Attivo Networks serves global customers from leading Fortune 500 companies to government entities, protecting against identity compromise, privilege escalation, and lateral movement attacks, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

SentinelOne stock is at $33.24 currently. It has traded in the range of $29.30- $78.53 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

S

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular