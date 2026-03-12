SentinelOne Reports Higher Revenue But Wider Loss In Q4 And FY26

Markets
(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. reported on Thursday, fourth quarter and full year results for 2025.

The company posted a net loss of $110.2 million, or $0.33 per share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026, compared with a net loss of $70.8 million, or $0.22 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose to $271.2 million from $225.5 million.

Operating loss totaled $79.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $80.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, the cybersecurity company reported a net loss of $450.7 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with a net loss of $288.4 million, or $0.92 per share, in the previous year. Revenue increased to $1.00 billion from $821.5 million.

S is currently trading after hours at $13.17 down $0.61 or 4.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

