SentinelOne to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SentinelOne S is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 12.



The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be about $271 million, reflecting 20% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $270.96 million, suggesting growth of 20.15% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained at six cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of four cents in the year-ago quarter.



SentinelOne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and were in line in the remaining one, with an average earnings surprise of 93.33%.

Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence SentinelOne’s Q4 Performance

SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased 23% year over year to $1.05 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more jumped 20% year over year to 1,572 as of Oct. 31, 2025. The momentum is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Continued adoption of AI-driven solutions, such as Purple AI and the broader Singularity platform, has been driving higher ARR per customer and increased average deal sizes. Purple AI continues to gain traction (triple-digit growth with 40% attach rates for licenses sold in the third quarter of 2025). This is expected to have contributed to revenue growth and customer expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SentinelOne expanded the scope of its partnership with NinjaOne. The partnership strengthens endpoint management and security integration and expands the company’s reach among managed service providers and mid-market customers, improving operational efficiency for IT and security teams. The company expanded its relationship with Pax8, which is a major cloud marketplace for IT solutions. Pax8 distributes SentinelOne security solutions through its marketplace and enables managed service providers to deploy the Singularity platform more easily.



The availability of Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, including Purple AI, in the new AI Agents and Tools category in Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, has been enabling faster deployment of end-to-end AI-powered security solutions. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company announced that it had integrated with AWS cloud infrastructure, making SentinelOne solutions available through the AWS Marketplace. The company has strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud, which integrates SentinelOne technology with Google Cloud’s AI services and cloud marketplace and provides unified cloud security and AI-driven threat detection. All these partnerships and integrations are expected to have contributed well to revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company completed two acquisitions in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 – Observo AI, an AI-native data pipeline platform and Prompt Security, which is a security for generative AI usage. The acquisitions enhance SentinelOne’s AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities and improve data visibility, detection speed and automation. Although the revenue contribution from these acquisitions is likely to have been negligible, these technologies will strengthen the company’s platform and competitive positioning.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have jumped 363.2% in the past 12 months. Micron is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18.



KLA KLAC currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



KLA shares have jumped 121.3% in the past year. The company is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29.



Western Digital WDC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



Western Digital shares have jumped 563.1% in the past year. The company is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29.









