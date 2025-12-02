SentinelOne to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SentinelOne S is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 4, 2025.



The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenues to be about $256 million, reflecting 22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $255.99 million, suggesting growth of 21.52% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained at 5 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter.



SentinelOne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in a couple of quarters, missed in one quarter and were in line in the remaining one, with an earnings surprise of 58.33%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results

SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased 24% year over year to $1 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more jumped 23% year over year to 1,513 as of July 31, 2025. The momentum is expected to have continued in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



Continued adoption of AI-driven solutions, such as Purple AI and the broader Singularity platform, is driving higher ARR per customer and larger deal sizes. Purple AI continues to gain traction (triple-digit growth with record-high attach rates for licenses sold in the second quarter of 2025). This is expected to have contributed well to revenue growth and customer expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



S continues to enhance platform functionality and Singularity modules that are attracting customers. Its expanding partner base, which includes Amazon AMZN, CyberArk, Mimecast and Lenovo, is likely to have driven growth during the fiscal third quarter.



The availability of Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, including Purple AI, in the new AI Agents and Tools category on Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, is enabling faster deployment of end-to-end AI-powered security solutions. In June, the company also announced that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor Workload Migration Program to accelerate secure cloud migrations with its AI-powered Singularity Cloud Security platform.



The launch of SentinelOne Flex is a significant step toward assisting clients in adopting the Singularity platform. SentinelOne Flex assists clients so that they can get access to the entire Singularity platform, which in turn helps the company to cover a larger client base. SentinelOne’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Prompt Security, which has been a pioneer in securing generative AI in runtime, preventing AI-related data leakage and intelligent agents.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron shares have jumped 140.8% in the past 12-month period. Micron is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 17.



Broadcom AVGO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Broadcom shares have jumped 129.6% in the past year. Broadcom is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 11.

