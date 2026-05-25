SentinelOne to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SentinelOne S is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28, 2026.



The company expects fiscal first-quarter revenues of $276-$278 million and adjusted earnings to be in the range of 1 cent to 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $277.12 million, suggesting growth of 21% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained at 2 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SentinelOne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the remaining one, with an average earnings surprise of 22.50%.



Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up for this announcement.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence S’ Q1 Performance

SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased 22% year over year to $1.12 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more jumped 18% year over year to 1,667 as of Jan. 31, 2026. The momentum is expected to have continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.



Continued adoption of AI-driven solutions, including Purple AI, Prompt Security and the broader Singularity platform, is likely to have remained a major growth driver in the fiscal first quarter. Purple AI achieved a record attach rate of more than 50% on licenses sold in the fiscal fourth quarter, supported by strong demand from both existing and new customers. Management also highlighted triple-digit growth in AI security and rising enterprise demand for secure AI deployment, governance and agentic workflows. Growing cross-platform adoption is expected to have continued to increase ARR per customer and expand average deal sizes.



Strength in non-endpoint businesses is also likely to have contributed to fiscal first-quarter performance. Cloud security ARR surpassed $160 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, while data solutions ARR exceeded $130 million, with accelerating growth. Wayfinder Threat Services crossed $100 million in ARR, benefiting from rising enterprise demand for AI-supervised security operations and managed detection capabilities.



S continued strengthening its strategic partnerships in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 to expand market reach and platform adoption. Management highlighted strong momentum with managed security service providers, with annual contract value from the top 20 MSSP partners growing more than 60% year over year, and that from the top 10 MSSP partners growing more than 75%. These partners are increasingly adopting SentinelOne’s AI, data, cloud and broader platform offerings beyond endpoint security. The company also deepened collaborations with hyperscalers by integrating its technology across cloud marketplaces and AI services. Additionally, SentinelOne announced a significant multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to develop solutions that strengthen cyber defense.



Recently, Silverfort, the identity security company, partnered with S to strengthen protection for human, AI agent and non-human identities. The collaboration combines identity, endpoint, cloud and AI security capabilities to help enterprises detect and respond autonomously to sophisticated identity-based cyber threats while securely adopting agentic AI technologies.



However, macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical uncertainties could have continued affecting enterprise spending patterns, deal timing and sales cycles in the fiscal first quarter of 2027.

What Our Model Says About S

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



SentinelOne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dell Technologies shares have gained 134.5% in the year-to-date period. The company is set to report its first-quarter 2027 results on May 28, 2026.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Salesforce shares have lost 32% in the year-to-date period. CRM is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27, 2026.



TD SYNNEX CORP SNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



TD SYNNEX CORP shares have gained 57.9% in the year-to-date period. SNX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on June 23.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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