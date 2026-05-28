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SentinelOne Q1 Loss Narrows As Revenue Jumps 21%

May 28, 2026 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity company SentinelOne Inc. (S), on Thursday, reported a narrower loss for the first quarter, with revenues growing more than 20%.

Net loss narrowed sharply to $76.16 million, or $0.23 per share, from a loss of $208.19 million, or $0.63 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income was $12.26 million, compared with adjusted net income of $6.65 million last year.

Revenue increased 21% year over year to $276.66 million from $229.03 million.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 23% to $1.163 billion as of April 30, 2026. Customers with ARR above $100,000 increased 17% to 1,702.

For the second quarter, SentinelOne expects revenue between $289 million and $291 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 to $0.08.

For full-year fiscal, the company forecast revenue of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.32 to $0.38 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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