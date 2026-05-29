SentinelOne Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Rise

SentinelOne S reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of 4 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%. The company registered earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $276.7 million increased 21% year over year but missed the consensus mark by 0.2%.



As of April 30, 2026, annualized recurring revenues (ARR) grew 23% year over year to $1.16 billion. Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR increased 17% year over year to 1,702, driven by continued momentum in enterprise expansion and strong adoption of the company’s platform solutions.



SentinelOne’s shares were up 0.39% at the time of writing this article. The company's shares have increased 20.1% in the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 19.2%.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne’s Operating Highlights

Adjusted gross profit was 77% in the reported quarter, which contracted roughly 200 bps year over year.



Total operating expenses of $202.2 million increased 9.1% year over year due to higher research and development expenses (up 28.1% year over year), general and administrative expenses (up 11.1% year over year), partially offset by sales and marketing expenses (down 0.2% year over year).



Non-GAAP operating income totaled $10.5 million compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

SentinelOne’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of April 30, 2026, SentinelOne had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $812 million.



Operating cash flow was $38.5 million in the quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow was $61.4 million compared with $45.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted free cash flow margin improved to 22% from 20%.

S Offers Q2 and FY27 Guidance

For the second-quarter fiscal 2027, SentinelOne expects revenues between $289 million and $291 million.



The company expects non-GAAP operating income in the range of $23-$25 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 6 cents and 8 cents per share for the second-quarter fiscal 2027.



For fiscal 2027, revenues are still forecasted to be between $1.195 billion and $1.205 billion.



The company raised its non-GAAP operating income outlook to $115-$125 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 32 cents and 38 cents per share for fiscal 2027.

SentinelOne’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, S carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, Ciena CIEN and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. MU and CIEN each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have soared 225% in the year-to-date period. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24.



Ciena shares have returned 143.9% in the year-to-date period. The company is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4.



Amphenol shares have gained 9.3% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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