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SentinelOne Promotes Barry Padgett To President And COO

March 24, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S), AI Security company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Barry Padgett as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

The promotion follows Padgett's successful tenure as the company's Chief Growth Officer and his recent role as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This transition aligns with Sonalee Parekh officially starting her role as the company's new CFO.

In his elevated role as President and COO, Padgett will take on an expanded mandate, focusing on corporate strategy and operational excellence across SentinelOne's key market-facing functions.

Padgett brings over 25 years of experience driving growth and scaling operations at market-defining technology companies.

Prior to SentinelOne, he held key leadership positions including Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Concur, President of SAP, Chief Revenue Officer at Stripe, and Chief Executive Officer at Amperity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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