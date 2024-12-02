News & Insights

SentinelOne price target raised to $32 from $30 at Baird

December 02, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on SentinelOne (S) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they expect net-new business growth to accelerate in 2H, and with the implied guidance and investor expectations for NNARR largely flattish year-over-year in Q3/Q4, they believe there is upside to these numbers, supported by strong channel-feedback/partner checks, accelerating pipeline momentum, traction in non-endpoint solutions, and key wins in federal/MSSP ecosystems.

