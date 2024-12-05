SentinelOne price target raised to $26 from $25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on SentinelOne (S) to $26 from $25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. While SentinelOne is a top-tier company, the firm will remain on the sidelines, waiting for evidence to support investor expectations for improving top and bottom-line growth, the analyst tells investors.

