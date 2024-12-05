SentinelOne price target raised to $26 from $25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on SentinelOne (S) to $26 from $25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. While SentinelOne is a top-tier company, the firm will remain on the sidelines, waiting for evidence to support investor expectations for improving top and bottom-line growth, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on S:
- SentinelOne price target raised to $30 from $28 at Susquehanna
- SentinelOne price target lowered to $30 from $32 at Bernstein
- SentinelOne price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Barclays
- SentinelOne Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 FY2025
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.