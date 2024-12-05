SentinelOne price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on SentinelOne (S) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated its model post the Q3 report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on S:
- SentinelOne Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 FY2025
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
- SentinelOne Achieves Strong Revenue Growth and Profitability
- SentinelOne reports Q3 EPS (25c) vs (24c) last year
- SentinelOne sees Q4 revenue $222M, consensus $220.77M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.