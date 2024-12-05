SentinelOne price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on SentinelOne (S) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated its model post the Q3 report.

