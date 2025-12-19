SentinelOne President and CEO Sells 125K Shares for $1.9 Million

Key Points

Weingarten sold 125,429 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.9 million on Dec. 11, 2025.

The transaction represented 10.3% of Weingarten's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,093,108 shares (0.3300% of outstanding shares).

No indirect entities or gifts/withholdings were involved; all shares were sold directly following a derivative security conversion.

The sale size was materially above both recent and long-term medians for Weingarten, reflecting reduced ownership capacity after substantial divestment over the past 18 months.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) President and CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares in a direct open-market transaction on Dec. 11, 2025, for a total value of approximately $1.9 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 125,429 Open-market sale on Dec. 11, 2025. Transaction value ~$1.9 million Based on weighted average price of $15.09 per share. Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,093,108 Directly held after sale. Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$16.4 million Based on Dec. 11, 2025 market close of $14.84.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $15.09; post-transaction value based on Dec. 11, 2025, market close price of $14.84.

Key questions

How does the magnitude of this sale compare to Weingarten's historical transaction sizes?

At 125,429 shares, the sale is more than double Weingarten's recent-period median open-market sale (60,864 shares) and well above the long-term median (21,697 shares), reflecting a larger proportional reduction as direct holdings have diminished.

At 125,429 shares, the sale is more than double Weingarten's recent-period median open-market sale (60,864 shares) and well above the long-term median (21,697 shares), reflecting a larger proportional reduction as direct holdings have diminished. What is the impact of this transaction on Weingarten's overall ownership and remaining capacity?

The transaction reduced Weingarten's direct stake by 10.3%, leaving 1,093,108 Class A shares and an estimated 0.33% ownership of outstanding equity, with no indirect holdings remaining; the reduction continues a multi-year trend of material divestments.

The transaction reduced Weingarten's direct stake by 10.3%, leaving 1,093,108 Class A shares and an estimated 0.33% ownership of outstanding equity, with no indirect holdings remaining; the reduction continues a multi-year trend of material divestments. Were derivative securities or options involved in this disposition?

Yes, the disposition followed a conversion of a derivative security into Class A common stock, as reflected in the derivative context; however, the sale itself was a direct, open-market transaction with no options exercised for cash or immediate sale.

Yes, the disposition followed a conversion of a derivative security into Class A common stock, as reflected in the derivative context; however, the sale itself was a direct, open-market transaction with no options exercised for cash or immediate sale. How does the transaction align with valuation and market context as of the trade date?

The weighted average sale price was $15.09 per share, with shares priced at $14.84 at the market close on Dec. 11, 2025; this level reflects a one-year change of -38.70%, placing the sale amid a period of declining equity value for SentinelOne.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 11, 2025) $15.09 Market capitalization $4.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million 1-year price change (38.70%)

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 11, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SentinelOne, Inc. operates at scale as a cybersecurity software provider, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver autonomous threat protection. It provides an AI-powered cybersecurity platform (Singularity XDR) for autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices.

The company operates a subscription-based business model, generating revenue from software licensing and support services. It serves enterprise and mid-market organizations worldwide, with a focus on sectors that require advanced cybersecurity solutions.

SentinelOne’s competitive edge lies in its advanced AI-driven technology and its focus on automation for enterprise customers seeking robust security solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Weingarten, who is also a co-founder of SentinelOne, executed the trade in line with his pre-approved stock trading plan. Following the sale, he directly owns almost 1.1 million Class A shares, besides 423,000 shares he holds indirectly through a trust.

Moreover, he holds the option to exchange an additional 4.1 million Class B shares for Class A stock, contingent upon specific terms.

In short, the CEO and president is deeply invested in the business as an owner.

SentinelOne hasn’t had the best of times over the last four years. The stock is down a massive 80% since its late-2021 peak -- after its euphoric IPO a few months earlier.

Among the bigger concerns Street analysts raised in the company’s third quarterearnings callwas its weak annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth expectations, despite strong bookings.

The revenue growth rate has been declining after reaching three-figure percentage numbers in 2021 and 2022. Over the last few quarters, the top-line growth rate has fallen to the early and mid-twenties, signifying difficulty in growing.

Meanwhile, management assures that ARR remains solid overall and shouldn’t be the only marker of genuine growth.

SentinelOne stock trades at five times trailing 12-month sales and 3.2 times its book value. This means the market is still looking at this space with optimism.

One thing is certain: demand for cybersecuruty solutions are going to abound. If you're willing to be patient with the stock over significantly longer time periods, this could become a winner.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via third parties, such as trusts, family members, or investment vehicles.

Derivative conversion: The process of exchanging a derivative security, like an option or warrant, into common stock.

Derivative security: A financial contract whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as stock options.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Class A shares: A specific type of company stock, often with unique voting rights or ownership privileges.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Median: The middle value in a set of numbers, with half above and half below.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.