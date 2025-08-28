SentinelOne Posts 22% Revenue Jump in Q2

Key Points SentinelOne (NYSE:S) exceeded $1.0 billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) as of the second quarter, with

Non-GAAP operating margin turned positive at 2% but free cash flow remained negative, highlighting the tradeoff between growth and profitability.

Management raised full-year revenue guidance and projects continued double-digit growth, though growth rates have slowed compared to prior years.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a cybersecurity company specializing in artificial intelligence-powered security software, announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 28, 2025. The most notable news from the release was the company reaching $1.0 billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), with quarterly revenue climbing to $242.2 million (GAAP)-- a 22% year-over-year increase, and matched internal guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose to $0.04, and the firm achieved a positive non-GAAP operating margin. However, free cash flow remained negative. Management raised its full-year revenue outlook. Overall, the quarter saw continued momentum, but with signs of moderating top-line growth.

Metric Q2 FY2026(ended July 31, 2025) Q2 FY2025(ended July 31, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.04 $0.01 300 % Revenue (GAAP) $242.2 million $198.9 million 22 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 79 % 80 % (1.0) pp Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 2 % (3 %) 5.0 pp Free Cash Flow Margin (3 %) (3 %) 0 pp

Understanding SentinelOne: What the Company Does and Where It’s Focusing

SentinelOne delivers cybersecurity software that uses artificial intelligence to identify and respond to threats in real time. Its core product is the Singularity Platform, an AI-driven suite that autonomously protects cloud, endpoint, and data environments. The platform relies on several AI models for threat detection and rapid incident response without the need for human intervention.

The company’s recent strategy has emphasized broadening platform functionality, expanding into international markets, and deepening penetration among existing customers. Key success factors include AI differentiation, expanding recurring revenue through large enterprise clients, and maintaining operational efficiency as it grows. With cybersecurity threats becoming more complex, market expansion and product integration remain central to its ongoing strategy.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue, Customer Growth, and Platform Progress

SentinelOne's revenue (GAAP) increased 22% to $242.2 million, meeting internal guidance. This reflects not only ongoing demand for its AI-driven cybersecurity platform but also the company’s ability to attract larger customers. Annualized recurring revenue, a measure of predictable, subscription-based sales, surpassed $1.0 billion for the first time. The company also reported that customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue grew 23% to 1,513.

The company's non-GAAP operating margin swung from negative to positive, improving from (3%) in the prior year to 2%. Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $0.04. On the other hand, free cash flow margin held steady at (3%), as cash generation remained a challenge. GAAP profitability remains elusive, as the company continues to book sizable GAAP losses after accounting for non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation. Operating cash flow, while flat for the quarter, shows some improvement on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Platform adoption remains a business focus, with ongoing investment in AI—particularly in its AI-powered cybersecurity platform and increasing automation across endpoint, cloud, and data security modules. The release did not detail new product launches or major partnerships this quarter, and cited "robust growth and platform adoption". Competition and lengthening sales cycles were once again mentioned as risks, though no new adverse developments were highlighted.

Share repurchases continued as part of the company’s buyback program. Stock-based compensation (GAAP) rose year over year.

Business, Product, and Customer Context

SentinelOne positions itself around AI-driven security, automating the detection and response to cyber threats across client devices, cloud services, and data storage. Its Singularity Platform, encompassing cloud security, data protection, and endpoint defense solutions, aims to offer a unified approach to cybersecurity. The firm’s focus on AI—citing “relentless focus on innovations unifying AI, data, and security”—aligns with broader enterprise trends requiring rapid response to evolving digital threats.

Customer metrics showed solid progress this period, with the number of clients spending over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue rising to 1,513.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and What to Watch

For the third quarter, management forecasts revenue of $256 million. The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $998 million and $1.002 billion. Expected non-GAAP gross margin is guided to 78.5% to 79%, with a projected 4% non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter. Management reaffirmed its commitment to achieving full-year operating profitability and positive free cash flow.

While strong top-line growth and customer traction continued, growth rates have moderated compared to earlier years. Investors will likely focus in future quarters on the sustainability of large customer additions, whether improvements in profitability can be achieved alongside growth, and if free cash flow can turn consistently positive. Persistent GAAP losses and high stock-based compensation remain issues to watch as the company matures and strives for long-term profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

