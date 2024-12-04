SentinelOne options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in SentinelOne (S) is 4.4x normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.3%, or $3.26, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.4%.

