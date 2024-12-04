SentinelOne options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in SentinelOne (S) is 4.4x normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.3%, or $3.26, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.4%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on S:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 04, 2024
- Tesla upgraded, Autodesk initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- SentinelOne price target raised to $32 from $30 at Baird
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
- SentinelOne downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.