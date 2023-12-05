SentinelOne, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$70.30 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$98.86 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.73 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $164.17 million from $115.32 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$70.30 Mln. vs. -$98.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.24 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $164.17 Mln vs. $115.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $169 million Full year revenue guidance: $616 million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.