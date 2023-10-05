SentinelOne Inc - (S) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 19.81

The average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) has been revised to 19.81 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 18.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.33% from the latest reported closing price of 16.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.34%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 224,899K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 8,122K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,499K shares, representing a decrease of 29.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 34.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 7,555K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,754K shares, representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 19.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,040K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 5.73% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

