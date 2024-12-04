SentinelOne, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$78.36 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$70.30 million, or -$0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $210.65 million from $164.17 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$78.36 Mln. vs. -$70.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.25 vs. -$0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $210.65 Mln vs. $164.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $222 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $818 Mln

