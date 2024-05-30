SentinelOne, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$70.11 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$106.87 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $186.36 million from $133.39 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$70.11 Mln. vs. -$106.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.23 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $186.36 Mln vs. $133.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $197 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $808 - $815 Mln

