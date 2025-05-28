SentinelOne, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SentinelOne, Inc. (S):

Earnings: -$208.19 million in Q1 vs. -$70.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $229.03 million in Q1 vs. $186.36 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $242 mln Full year revenue guidance: $996 - $1,001 mln

