SENTINELONE Earnings Results: $S Reports Quarterly Earnings

SENTINELONE ($S) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $225,520,000, missing estimates of $226,695,714 by $-1,175,714.
SENTINELONE Insider Trading Activity
SENTINELONE insiders have traded $S stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $S stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOMER WEINGARTEN (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 1,256,052 shares for an estimated $30,141,162.
- RIC SMITH (President, Prod Tech & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 164,217 shares for an estimated $3,846,021.
- KEENAN MICHAEL CONDER (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,469 shares for an estimated $474,358.
- ROBIN TOMASELLO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,818 shares for an estimated $336,027.
- DAVID J. BERNHARDT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,222 shares for an estimated $240,129
SENTINELONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of SENTINELONE stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC removed 12,721,204 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,410,728
- NORGES BANK removed 6,620,651 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,978,452
- REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,367,033 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,948,132
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,206,900 shares (+715.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,393,180
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,843,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,120,061
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,634,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,018,364
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,465,655 shares (+262.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,737,541
