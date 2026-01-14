SentinelOne CEO Sold 125K Insider Shares for $1.9 Million in Mid-December

Key Points

SentinelOne's President and CEO made ~$1.9 million on Dec. 11, 2025 after exercising stock options.

The transaction accounted for 10.29% of his direct ownership, reducing his directly held shares from 1,218,537 to 1,093,108.

Tomer Weingarten, President and CEO of SentinelOne (NYSE:S), executed an open-market sale of 125,429 shares for a total consideration of approximately $1.9 million on Dec. 11, 2025, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 125,429 Transaction value ~$1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,093,108 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$16.5 million

Transaction and post-transaction values are based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.09).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Weingarten's recent insider transactions?

The 125,429-share sale substantially exceeds Weingarten's recent median of open-market sales of 60,864 shares.

What proportion of his remaining direct stake did this transaction represent?

This sale reduced his direct holdings of SentinelOne by 10.29%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 13, 2026 close) $14.64 Market capitalization $4.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million 1-year price change -34.70%

Company snapshot

SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company specializing in autonomous threat prevention and response solutions for complex IT environments.

The company leverages artificial intelligence to deliver real-time protection and streamline security operations for its enterprise clients across the globe.

Serves organizations in the United States and internationally with cyber threat protection solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should be aware that Weingarten's sale of shares was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, in which the stock option for Class B shares was pre-set in the summer of 2025 to be exercised later that year and subsequently sold. The Class B shares, reserved for insiders, are automatically converted into Class A shares upon exercise of the option.

Two weeks after that filing, the CEO had more sold disposed of through the plan, but they were gifted to a charitable foundation instead of being sold. And after more shares were acquired and sold as recent as Jan. 6, 2026, the President's total holdings of Class A shares sit at 1,145,608, worth $17.42 million, using the closing price that day.

Sentinel One stock fell 34% in 2025, and the company is currently struggling operationally as it faces strong competition in the cybersecurity industry, slow financial growth, and its CFO is set to depart the company in mid-January, leaving Wall Street less optimistic about the company in 2026, as many analysts have recently dropped their grades of the stock to neutral.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange at prevailing market prices.

Insider transaction: A trade of company stock by an executive, director, or major shareholder, reported to regulators.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price per share, adjusted for the number of shares traded at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or related entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities such as trusts, family members, or controlled companies.

Derivative security: A financial instrument whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options or convertible securities.

Class A common stock: A type of company share, often with standard voting rights and ownership features.

Class B common stock: A separate class of company shares, typically with different voting rights or conversion privileges.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Conversion: The process of exchanging one class of security for another, such as Class B to Class A shares.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

