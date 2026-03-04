Markets
SentinelOne Appoints Sonalee Parekh As Chief Financial Officer

March 04, 2026 — 12:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc.(S), a cybersecurity company, said that it has appointed Sonalee Parekh as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 24.

Barry Padgett, who has been serving as Interim CFO of SentinelOne, will continue to serve in that capacity until Parekh assumes her new role.

Most recently, Parekh worked as Chief Financial Officer of Asana, Inc.(ASAN).

Previously, she had served as CFO of RingCentral, Inc.(RNG).

