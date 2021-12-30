SentinelOne: Industry-Leading Growth, but Excessive Valuation

Cybersecurity companies have been popping up like wildflowers in recent years after several high-profile corporate hacks. These include the Equifax (EFX) incident in 2016, the Capital One (COF) hack in 2019, and the Facebook (FB) hacking in 2021 that exposed data from 500 million users.

Founded in 2012, SentinelOne (S) is one of the relatively new companies in the game. The company operates an autonomous cybersecurity platform. Its cybersecurity solutions encompass artificial-intelligence-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and Internet-of-Things devices in a single autonomous Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform.

On June 30, 2021, SentinelOne completed an initial public offering (IPO) and raised $1.2 billion. The IPO was priced at $35, but the stock opened up at $46.

I am bearish on S stock as the company's valuation is extremely high even when considering its rapid growth rates. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Key Technology

SentinelOne provides endpoint protection platform solutions to optimally protect enterprises' internet-connected devices from various types of cyber threats. The company benefits from an ongoing shift from legacy, on-premise offerings to cloud-based platforms that use machine learning and AI-driven technology.

SentinelOne is positioned well to compete with and even displace legacy incumbents with its next-gen EPP offerings, including extended detection and response capabilities.

Recent Results

There's no doubt the company is a hyper-growth story. There's no question customers are flocking to their key Singularity XDR product of "protection, detection, response, and automation capabilities," according to the company.

Total revenues increased 128% to $56 million in Q3 2021 (ended October 31) compared to the prior-year quarter, and annualized recurring revenues increased 131%. Total customer count grew approximately 75% to over 6,000 customers as of October 31. Customers with ARR over $100,000 grew 140%. New revenue retention reached a new high of 130%, an important metric for future margin enhancement.

Improvement on the gross margin level continued as GAAP gross margin was 64% in the third quarter, compared to 58% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 67% compared to 58% in Q3 2020.

Revenue expectations for this Fiscal Year ending January 31, 2022, are approximately $200 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be -90%. That's not a typo. Analyst estimates for 2022 are approximately $345 million. Just as a reminder, S has a current market cap of about $14 billion. That's down from $20 billion in November of this year.

Luckily for the company, it was able to raise $1.4 billion from its recent IPO, and cash balances stood at almost $1.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

Valuation

The valuation of S stock is, of course, very excessive. The last refuse of hyper-growth stocks when analysts are trying to make a buy recommendation is relative valuations. "Well, it's not as expensive as its competitors, so that makes it a buy," which is not a very safe way to invest and only works in bull market bubbles.

In this case, S is actually more expensive than its competitors as Saas/cybersecurity companies have been trading in the 15-30x sales range, whereas S is trading at over 40x forward revenues.

The company is many years away from meaningful profits and, more importantly, the ability to earn a return on capital above its cost of capital. That will be required over the long term to generate meaningful shareholder returns.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, S stock shockingly has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds ratings assigned in the past three months. At $68.46, the average SentinelOne price target implies 31.3% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bearish on S stock as I believe the shares are significantly overvalued and will not generate GAAP return on equity for five years or more. Despite the strong market share growth and positive secular trends in cybersecurity, that will not be enough to overcome the company's excessive bubble market valuation.

I would look for an entry point in the mid-teens range, roughly half of the IPO price. Buying busted IPO's of quality companies has often proven to be a very successful investment strategy.

