News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Sentinel Midstream, Exxon form JV to connect oil terminals in Louisiana

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 01, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details on the JV between paragraphs 2-4

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Sentinel Midstream said on Friday it has formed a joint venture (JV) with Exxon Mobil XOM.N to provide pipeline connectivity between crude oil terminals in Louisiana.

The JV, named Enercoast Midstream Louisiana, is the second such initiative by the two companies, Sentinel said.

Exxon contributed two crude oil pipelines to the JV to carry oil between Raceland, St. James and Anchorage terminals. Sentinel contributed cash for a majority equity position and said it would be the JV's operator.

"Sentinel will undertake efforts to commercialize capacity on Enercoast's system while pursuing opportunities to grow its operating footprint in Louisiana," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.