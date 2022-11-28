Sentiment Weak At FTSE-100

(RTTNews) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange shed close to half a percent amidst fears that the Covid spread and the widespread unrest in China could impact global economic demand and recovery.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,420.00 and 7,486.67, the previous day's closing level. The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,454.93, down 0.42 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 12 are trading in the overnight green zone. Rolls Royce Holdings topped with an uptick of more than 1 percent.

Admiral Group was the biggest loser with a 3.7 percent decline. Persimmon also shed more than 3 percent. BP and Ocado group have both declined more than 2 percent.

The GBP/USD pair gained 0.72 percent to trade at 1.2097 amidst the US Dollar Index dropping 0.35 percent to 105.59.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased 0.16 percent to 3.124% from the previous close of 3.119%.

Earlier data from the Confederation of British Industry's Distributive Trade Survey, showed retail sales declining sharply to -19, from 18 in the previous month.

