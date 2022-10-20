Markets

Sentiment Weak At FTSE-100

(RTTNews) - The euphoria over the recent rollback of fiscal measures appeared to fade amidst the negative sentiment triggered by the stubborn inflation. Anxiety lingered ahead of the interest review due by the Fed, ECB and Bank of England in the ensuing days.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 6,938.07 and 6,894.85, versus the previous close of 6,924.99.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 6,928.38, up 0.05 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, 54 are trading above the levels on Wednesday.

Harbour Energy has gained more than 4 percent, closely followed by Lloyds Banking group which has added 3.5 percent. Shell, Convatec Group and NatWest group have gained more than 2 percent.

BT Group and Dechra Pharmaceuticals have both shed more than 3 percent.

Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 65 million. The GBP/USD pair gained 0.50 percent to trade at 1.1270 amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.38 percent to 112.55.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased 0.14 percent to 3.87 percent from Tuesday's close of 3.8690.

