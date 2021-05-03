Sentiment Still Eluding Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 21x, you may consider Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) as an attractive investment with its 13.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Pzena Investment Management as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:PZN Price Based on Past Earnings May 3rd 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Pzena Investment Management, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Pzena Investment Management's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Pzena Investment Management's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 154%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 65% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Pzena Investment Management is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Pzena Investment Management currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Pzena Investment Management is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

If you're unsure about the strength of Pzena Investment Management's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

