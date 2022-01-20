Sentiment Still Eluding Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12x Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 35x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Brunswick as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:BC Price Based on Past Earnings January 20th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Brunswick would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 70% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 645% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Brunswick's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Brunswick's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Brunswick with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

